Throckmorton’s one-hitter, big hits lead Northwest past Eastern

BEAVER — The Northwest Lady Mohawks wasted little time in getting runs on the board and held host Eastern to just one, besting the Lady Eagles 11-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Lady Mohawks senior Lexi Throckmorton and her defense held Eastern to just one hit in the 10-run win and the lone run Northwest surrendered was unearned.

Northwest put up four and five runs the first and second innings, respectively, in to take a quick 9-1 lead through the game’s first inning and a half.

Senior Jaclyn Burchett had a perfect 4-of-4 day at the plate, also adding four RBI and scoring a pair of runs.

Lexi Throckmorton and Lydia Emmons each went 2-of-4 with two runs scored, while Emmons had an RBI.

Hayley Hawes, Tayler Butler, and Brooke Hawes each had an RBI on a hit each. Alayna Bazler and Lauren Redoutey each had hit, adding to the Lady Mihawks’ 14 hit total in the victory.

***

BOX SCORE

Northwest: 4 5 1 1 0 — 11 14 2

Eastern: 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 1 2

W: Throckmorton (N), L: Felts (E)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Northwest_Logo-3.jpg