Trojans hammer ‘Peake in OVC play

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans are again over the .500 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play.

With their 17-4 road win over Chesapeake on Wednesday, Portsmouth raised its overall record to 7-6 (4-3 OVC).

Five different Trojans had multi-hit days in the 13-run victory, including Christian Keys, who went 2-of-5 and drove in a game-high five RBI.

Vinnie Lonardo got it done at the plate and on the mound, driving in four RBI on a hit, while also getting the win for Portsmouth.

Lonardo allowed six hits, four earned runs, and struck out six on 98 pitches.

***

BOX SCORE

W: Lonardo (P) — 7IP, 6H, 3ER, 6Ks

Portsmouth hitting:

Zach Ward 2-3, 2R, 2RBI

Drew Roe 3-5, 2R, RBI

Daewin Spence 4-5, 3R

Tyler Duncan 3-5, 3R, 2RBI

Hayden Yerardi 1-5, 2R, RBI

Vinnie Lonardo 1-5, 4RBI

Christian Keys 2-5, 5RBI, R

Zach Roth 0-0, R

Michael Duncan 1-2, 2RBI, R

Chris Duff 0-5, R

Isiaha Ruiz Pedraza 0-0, R

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Portsmouth_Logo-11.jpg