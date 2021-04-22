Trojans hammer ‘Peake in OVC play

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans are again over the .500 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play.
With their 17-4 road win over Chesapeake on Wednesday, Portsmouth raised its overall record to 7-6 (4-3 OVC).
Five different Trojans had multi-hit days in the 13-run victory, including Christian Keys, who went 2-of-5 and drove in a game-high five RBI.
Vinnie Lonardo got it done at the plate and on the mound, driving in four RBI on a hit, while also getting the win for Portsmouth.
Lonardo allowed six hits, four earned runs, and struck out six on 98 pitches.
***
BOX SCORE
W: Lonardo (P) — 7IP, 6H, 3ER, 6Ks
Portsmouth hitting:
Zach Ward 2-3, 2R, 2RBI
Drew Roe 3-5, 2R, RBI
Daewin Spence 4-5, 3R
Tyler Duncan 3-5, 3R, 2RBI
Hayden Yerardi 1-5, 2R, RBI
Vinnie Lonardo 1-5, 4RBI
Christian Keys 2-5, 5RBI, R
Zach Roth 0-0, R
Michael Duncan 1-2, 2RBI, R
Chris Duff 0-5, R
Isiaha Ruiz Pedraza 0-0, R