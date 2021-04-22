Lady Trojans roll to shutout win vs. ‘Peake

CHESAPEAKE — It was all the Chesapeake Panthers could do to hit Portsmouth’s Faith Phillips on Wednesday.

Phillips — the PHS junior pitcher — allowed just four hits and gave up no walks in the Lady Trojans’ 12-0 win over the host Lady Panthers in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The win improved the Lady Trojans’ overall record to 13-5 (6-1 OVC), as they remain one of two teams in league play with just one loss (Ironton).

Phillips also got some help at the plate from her teammates, as freshman Emily Cheatham and junior Madison Perry combined for seven RBI, while Olivia Ramey added two RBI of her own.

Cheatham, Ramey, and Perry went a combined 5-of-10 from Portsmouth’s 1-2-3 hitting positions.

Olivia Dickerson hit cleanup and also went 2-of-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Katie Born, Phillips, Sydney Johnson and Ayonna Carr each had one hit apiece, whle Johnson drew two walks.

Kyndall Kearns drew a game-high three walks and scored two runs.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth: 0 0 3 3 6 — 12 11 1

Chesapeake: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 4

W: Phillips (P), L: Fuller (C)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Portsmouth_Logo-9.jpg