Clay sweeps season series with NB

ROSEMOUNT — Although getting there was a different story, the results were the same as before.

In a pair of league contests this week with SOC I neighbor New Boston, the Clay Lady Panthers (12-4, 6-1 SOC I) earned two victories — both occurring by a score of 14-1.

Wednesday’s result was played in Rosemount at the Lady Panthers’ home field and saw the visiting Lady Tigers (1-9, 1-5) take a 1-0 lead in the first half inning.

After that, it was all Clay as they proceeded to tally another 14 spot on 15 hits. Shae Edgington led that effort with a perfect 3-of-3 day at the plate, also driving in three RBI.

Edgington tied with Kat Cochran for a team-high three RBI, as Cochran finished 2-of-4 and scored a game-best three runs with a triple and two stolen bases.

Junior Preslee Lutz and Kailey Ware each drove in two RBI on 2-of-3 hitting with Ware having a couple of extra-base knocks in her appearances at the dish.

McKenzie Loper also went 2-of-3 and scored two runs, while Megan Bazler, Shaley Munion, Jordyn Mathias and Katie Fife each had a hit apiece.

Lutz was the winning pitcher in the 13-run decision, increasing her overall mark on the season to 11-4.

The Lady Panthers’ ace had 11 strikeouts and walked none in the five-inning win.

Dylan O’Rourke went 2-of-2 versus Lutz as she led the Lady Tigers’ effort at the plate, while Kenzie Whitley and Shelby Easter both had a hit apiece.

***

BOX SCORE

New Boston: 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 5

Clay: 1 6 5 2 X — 14 15 1

W: Lutz (C), L: Whitley (NB)

