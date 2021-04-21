SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 21

Baseball:

Wheelersburg 3, Valley 0

Portsmouth 17, Chesapeake 4

Ironton St. Joe 19, Western 5

Rock Hill 5, Coal Grove 4

Gallia Academy 18, South Point 2

Northwest at Eastern – ppd. to April 22

Green at East – ppd. to May 3

Notre Dame at Symmes Valley – ppd. to April 22

South Webster at Waverly – ppd. to April 22

Manchester at West – ppd. to May 1

Softball:

Portsmouth 12, Chesapeake 0

Clay 14, New Boston 1

Coal Grove 10, Rock Hill 5

Ironton 4, Fairland 2

Gallia Academy 11, South Point 6

Burg at Valley – ppd.

Notre Dame at Symmes – ppd. to April 22

Northwest at Eastern – ppd. to April 22

Green at East – ppd. to April 27

Western at New Boston – ppd.