SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 21
Baseball:
Wheelersburg 3, Valley 0
Portsmouth 17, Chesapeake 4
Ironton St. Joe 19, Western 5
Rock Hill 5, Coal Grove 4
Gallia Academy 18, South Point 2
Northwest at Eastern – ppd. to April 22
Green at East – ppd. to May 3
Notre Dame at Symmes Valley – ppd. to April 22
South Webster at Waverly – ppd. to April 22
Manchester at West – ppd. to May 1
Softball:
Portsmouth 12, Chesapeake 0
Clay 14, New Boston 1
Coal Grove 10, Rock Hill 5
Ironton 4, Fairland 2
Gallia Academy 11, South Point 6
Burg at Valley – ppd.
Notre Dame at Symmes – ppd. to April 22
Northwest at Eastern – ppd. to April 22
Green at East – ppd. to April 27
Western at New Boston – ppd.