Panthers best Titans, sweep season series

PORTSMOUTH — The Clay Panthers excelled at the plate in their latest win — scoring at-least six runs in an inning twice and besting visiting Notre Dame 16-2 in five innings..

The Panthers (9-3, 6-0 SOC I) are one of two SOC I teams to stay unbeaten in league play through April 19, along with league newcomer Ironton St. Joe. Clay and ISJ play one another in their first meeting as league opponents in a back-to-back series on April 28 and 29.

In their latest victory, the Panthers produced 11 hits and drew seven walks to account for their 16 runs scored.

After Notre Dame briefly took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, Clay responded with an eight-run second. The Panthers again scored eight of the game’s next nine runs in the home half of the third and fourth, while ND could respond with just a run.

Evan Woods finished a perfect 3-of-3 at the plate in the victory, scoring three runs and driving in a game-best four RBI.

Shaden Malone hit leadoff and went 3-of-4 with three singles and an RBI.

Clay Cottle, also the Panthers’ starting pitcher, went 1-of-3 with his hit being a triple and also drawing a walk.

Jaden Jessee had two RBI on two walks, while Evan Balestra went 2-of-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Carson Porginski drove in another Clay run, going 1-of-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Dylan Seison hit leadoff for the Titans and went 2-of-3 to account for half of the Titans’ hits. Tucker Herman went 1-of-2 with an RBI, and Ethan Kammer scored both of ND’s runs while hitting 1-of-1 with a drawn walk.

Cottle earned the win on the mound for Clay by allowing just four runs, two walks, one earned run, and striking out nine Titan hitters.

***

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame: 0 1 0 1 0 — 2 4 2

Clay: 0 8 6 2 X — 16 11 0

W: Cottle (C), L: Nichols (ND)

