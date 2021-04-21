Lady Trojans rally past GA

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans trailed early on Tuesday, then found that winning formula late.

That’s because host Portsmouth, after falling behind 3-0 after three-and-a-half innings, posted two fourth-inning markers followed by three fifth-inning runs — en route to rallying past the Gallia Academy Blue Angels 5-3 in an Ohio Valley Conference makeup matchup.

The win was important for Portsmouth, because it keeps the Lady Trojans —which are now 12-5 overall —tied atop the OVC in the loss column with Ironton.

The Trojans took their OVC record to 5-1, while Ironton —whose only league loss is against Portsmouth — is at 3-1 (11-3 overall).

While Gallia Academy outhit the Lady Trojans 8-5, the Blue Angels amassed one more error than did the Lady Trojans at 6-5.

Faith Phillips was the winning pitcher for Portsmouth, throwing a complete game which included 91 total pitches.

She allowed eight hits and struck out only one, but didn’t walk a single Blue Angel and gave up only one earned run.

Madison Perry put Portsmouth over the top in the fifth with a home run — as she had two of the Trojans’ five hits with Olivia Ramey singling right in front of her in the fifth.

Perry also singled in the sixth as Emily Cheatham and Ayonna Carr collected singles as well.

Katie Born walked and scored twice, as Perry, Ramey and Olivia Dickerson all accounted for the Trojans’ five runs.

Carr had an RBI as well.

