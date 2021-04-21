Minford tennis tops Valley

MINFORD — The boy’s tennis team at Minford won a contest versus Valley in Southern Ohio Conference play — a match hosted by Minford.

Singles

Sam Wiehle (M) d. Micah Bradshaw (V) (6-0, 6-1)

Charlie Neal (M) d. Miracle Sammons (V) (6-0, 6-0)

Nathaniel Knight (M) d. Reuben Thayer (V) (6-1, 6-0)

Doubles

Matthew Justice, Dillon Osborne (M) d. Chase Ruby, Davey Petry (V) (7-5, 7-6, 7-3)

Teegan Clarkson, Kaden Kelley (M) d. Adrian Keeran, Jeulz Maynard (V) (6-0, 6-0)

