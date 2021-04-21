Senators stay hot

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Kate Rollins at the plate, and Sydney McDermott in the circle, provided pretty much a 1-2 punch for the West Senators on Tuesday.

Rollins racked up six runs batted in on the strength of two home runs, and McDermott pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout, as the Senators stormed past the visiting Green Bobcats 10-0 in a non-league softball encounter.

West, with the win, raised its record to 8-6 —while the Bobcats slipped to 5-7.

The Senators scored four runs apiece in the opening and closing innings — which turned out to be the sixth stanza when the 10-run mercy-rule went into effect.

They also tallied twice in the fifth to make it 6-0, as Rollins homered in the first and fifth followed by her single in the sixth.

The first-inning homer was a two-run shot.

McDermott, Emma Sayre and Maelynn Howell had two hits apiece, as Howell had two runs batted in —with McDermott doubling once and Howell tripling.

Abi Boland, Jordan Hammond, Morgan Stiles, Kenzie Hayslip and Kamryn Spriggs sported one safety apiece —as Stiles drove in a run and Hammond walked.

That was more than enough for the ace McDermott to work with, as she threw 92 pitches —and struck out 16 Bobcats.

Charli Blevins bagged two of Green’s four hits, as Kaylee Blankenship and Emily Brady notched the others.

One of Blevins’ basehits went for a double, as Kasey Kimbler drew McDermott’s only walk.

Brady’s basehit was also a two-bagger.

West’s Kate Rollins registered two home runs during the Senators’ 10-0 non-league win over Green on Tuesday. (File Photo) https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Kate-Rollins-_-West-File-photo-3.jpg West’s Kate Rollins registered two home runs during the Senators’ 10-0 non-league win over Green on Tuesday. (File Photo) Courtesy of Joey Shupert

Win 4th-straight, top Green