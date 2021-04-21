Lady Falcons walk it off

MINFORD — A slam of a finish.

Senior Andi Blevins capped another Lady Falcons win with her grand slam home run — propelling Minford to an 18-5 win over visiting Oak Hill in six innings and improving their overall record to 7-5 (6-3 SOC II).

In their win over the Lady Oaks, Minford collected 19 total hits and had a pair of five run innings in the fifth and final sixth inning.

Blevins’ grand slam was part of an eight RBI outing in which she went 3-of-5, adding a pair of singles second and fifth frames.

Senior Megan Johnson also hit a home run in their five-run fifth as part of her 3-of-3 day at the plate.

Miranda Johnson went 3-of-4 and Mackenzie Koverman finished 2-of-4 in the win, while Loralie Martin, Addison Lute, and Harley Lute also each had multi-hit days.

Addison Lute also got the win on the mound for the Lady Falcons, allowing eight hits and leaving five Lady Oak runners stranded on 82 pitches.

Tuesday’s victory has Minford in a tie with Waverly for third place in the SOC II standings as the pair trail only Wheelersburg and South Webster in the league race.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Minford-logo-10.jpg

Top Oak Hill in six innings