Panthers roll past Tigers

NEW BOSTON — Simply put, the Clay Panthers did to the New Boston Tigers on Tuesday what Notre Dame did to them on Monday.

That’s because Clay bounced back from its initial Southern Ohio Conference Division I loss by bouncing New Boston, winning at Glenwood 14-1 in a five-inning mercy-rule affair.

The SOC I result, at New Boston’s Millbrook Park, raised Clay’s record to 11-4 —and to 5-1 in the league.

The loss left the Lady Tigers at 1-8 —and 1-4 in the SOC I.

The Panthers posted six first-inning runs, added on three more markers in the third, and finally finished things off with a five-run fifth frame.

The Tigers got their only point in the bottom of the third, and only amounted one hit against Panther pitcher Kat Cochran.

Cochran was the winning hurler, going four innings and allowing no earned runs with one strikeout and three walks.

Of Clay’s 10 hits, she also paced the Panthers at the plate — going 2-of-2 with two runs scored and three runs batted in.

Shae Edgington amassed a bases-loaded and bases-clearing triple and scored twice, while Megan Bazler belted a fifth-inning home run — in addition to a double and for two RBI.

Kailey Ware was 2-of-3 with a double, a ribby and two runs scored, while Shaley Munion, Preslee Lutz and Katie Fife finished with one hit apiece.

Each also scored a run, while Munion drove two in and Fife one.

McKenzie Loper also scored twice, and was walked that many times.

Shelby Easter, the Tigers’ sole senior, amounted New Boston’s only basehit.

