Pirate tennis wins more matches

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg High School boys tennis team captured three recent victories in matches within the past week — including on Tuesday at home against West within the Southern Ohio Conference.

The Pirates, which are now 8-3 and 5-2 inside the SOC, also defeated Portsmouth and New Boston in non-league encounters.

Wheelersburg, on Wednesday, was set to host another non-league match against Ironton, but it was cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

The Pirates swept the visiting Senators 5-0 on Tuesday, after a same-score sweep against visiting New Boston on Saturday and a 4-1 victory at Portsmouth on Friday.

In between, Wheelersburg dropped its second match of the season on Monday against Minford.

Against Portsmouth, Logan Davis at first singles, Alex Thomas at second singles and Preslee Etterling at third singles all won their matches via straight-set sweeps, including Davis with a 6-0 and 6-0 shutout.

Thomas took his match 6-3 and 6-2, while Etterling amounted a 6-3 and 7-5 triumph.

Both doubles matches went three sets with a split — as Wheelersburg won at first doubles with Nathan Sylvia and Austin Collier claiming a 6-2, 6-7 and 6-2 victory.

Colson Arnold and Chaz Myers, at second doubles for the Pirates, almost made it a 5-0 score —but narrowly lost the last two sets 6-7 and 7-10 after taking the initial set 6-4.

There were no doubles matches for the Pirates against New Boston, which does not have enough players for doubles — and thus forfeited those two tilts on Saturday.

In the three singles affairs, Davis (6-0 and 6-2), Etterling (6-0 and 6-0) and Sylvia (6-0 and 6-1) secured straight-sets wins —with Etterling earning a shutout and the Tigers tallying wins in only three total games.

Against West on Tuesday, in similar singles fashion — the Pirates posted three more sweeps, with Davis (6-1 and 6-0) defeating Ethan Hazelbaker at first singles, Thomas (6-0 and 6-3) topping Cole Tackett at second singles, and Etterling (6-1 and 6-0) upping Isaac Horner at third singles.

At second doubles, Wheelersburg won with a sweep as well —as Arnold and Meyers muscled a 7-6 (7-5) and 6-1 win over Eli Tilley and Luke Wroten.

The first doubles contest was a three-set marathon — with Sylvia and Collier capturing a 6-0 first-set win, while taking the third set 7-6 with an 8-6 tiebreaker over Eli Adkins and Brandon Koch.

Adkins and Koch won the second set 6-3.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Wheelersburg_Logo-11.jpeg