Minford tennis tops ‘Burg

WHEELERSBURG — For the second time this season, the boys tennis teams at Minford and Wheelersurg played to a close finish.

Minford’s doubles teams of Matthew Justice and Dillon Osborne and Teegan Clarkson and Kaden Kelley were victors in both meetings with the Pirates, meaning the match this time around would again come down to singles.

Wheelersburg’s Logan Davis and Preslee Etterling won the No. 1 and No. 3 singles matches respectively, but Minford would gain an edge in the singles No. 2 match.

Minford’s Charlie Neal claimed the singles No. 2 match and pushed the Falcons to a victory, improving their overall record to 9-2 this season.

Wheelersburg fell to 8-2 overall as both programs fell to likely SOC regular season champ Waverly.

Singles

Logan Davis (W) d. Sam Wiehle (M) (6-2, 6-3)

Charlie Neal (M) d. Alex Thomas (W) (6-2, 6-0)

Preslee Etterling (W) d. Nathaniel Knight (M) (6-2, 6-2)

Doubles

Matthew Justice, Dillon Osborne (M) d. Nathan Sylvia, Austin Collier (W) (6-4, 6-2)

Teegan Clarkson, Kaden Kelley (M) d. Colson Arnold, Chaz Meyers (W) (4-6, 6-3, 6-3)

Wheelersburg senior Logan Davis defeated Minford senior Sam Wiehle in the No. 1 singles match between the Pirates and Falcons. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_5530.jpg Wheelersburg senior Logan Davis defeated Minford senior Sam Wiehle in the No. 1 singles match between the Pirates and Falcons. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Minford’s Charlie Neal defeated Wheelersburg’s Alex Thomas in the No. 2 singles match between the Falcons and Pirates on Monday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_5462.jpg Minford’s Charlie Neal defeated Wheelersburg’s Alex Thomas in the No. 2 singles match between the Falcons and Pirates on Monday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Falcons, Pirates split season series