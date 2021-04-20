Tigers top Tartans behind 20 runs

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Lady Tigers got it done at the plate and on the mound in their win over visiting East in Monday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I contest.

Scoring a season-high 20 runs and holding the Lady Tartans to just one hit, the Lady Tigers earned a 20-0 win in five innings for their first win of the season and did so on their home field.

Junior Mackenzie Whitley got the start on the mound and led off the Lady Tigers’ lineup, giving up just one hit, no walks, and striking out three on 45 pitches in the winning effort.

New Boston (1-7, 1-3 SOC I) scored at-least four runs in the first three innings of their trips to the plate, including a 10-run sixth inning in which their first six runs came with no outs.

NB collected 13 hits, drew seven walks, and had five hit by pitches, taking over the base paths each time it was their time to hit in the first three innings.

Four different Lady Tigers had multi-hit days, including freshman Cassie Williams who went 3-of-4 with a game-high four RBI and three runs scored.

Shelby Easter went 2-of-3 with a pair of walks, as well as three runs scored and three RBI.

Dylan O’Rourke and Jadelyn Lawson each went 2-of-3 hitting and combined for five RBI — three for O’Rourke and two for Lawson.

Breanna Conkel also drove in two RBI, doing so on 1-of-2 hitting with a walk drawn and three runs scored.

Whitley also scored three runs from the leadoff spot, going 1-of-3 with one of NB’s 16 RBI.

East (0-6, 0-5 SOC I) junior Mia Caldwell had the Lady Tartans’ only hit in the loss.

***

BOX SCORE

East: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 2

New Boston: 4 10 6 0 X — 20 13 1

W: Whitley (NB), L: F. Smith (E)

New Boston senior Shelby Easter went 2-of-3 with three RBI and three runs scored in the Lady Tigers win over East in SOC I play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_5845.jpg New Boston senior Shelby Easter went 2-of-3 with three RBI and three runs scored in the Lady Tigers win over East in SOC I play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times New Boston junior Mackenzie Whitley (14) allowed one hit in the Lady Tigers’ 20-0 win over East on Monday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_5866.jpg New Boston junior Mackenzie Whitley (14) allowed one hit in the Lady Tigers’ 20-0 win over East on Monday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times