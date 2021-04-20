McGraw’s shutout leads SW past Valley

SOUTH WEBSTER — South Webster junior Rylee McGraw allowed just five hits and one walk in the Lady Jeeps’ 9-0 win over Valley on Monday in SOC II play.

The victory continues South Webster’s strong start in league play this season and raises their overall mark to 8-2 (4-1 SOC II).

At the plate, SW was led by senior Emma Bailey’s four RBI on 2-of-4 hitting.

Gwen Messer and Skylar Zimmerman each drove in two RBI on 2-of-4 and 1-of-3 hitting, respectively.

McGraw aided her own pitching performance with an RBI double in the fourth inning that gave SW a 2-0 lead before their four-run fifth.

Bri Claxon went 3-of-4 from the leadoff position and scored a game-high three runs.

Lexi Whitt went 2-of-3 to lead Valley’s hitting on the day as the Lady Indians totaled five hits as a team, falling to 4-6 (1-6 SOC II) on the season.

***

BOX SCORE

Valley: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 3

South Webster: 1 0 0 1 4 3 X — 9 12 0

W: McGraw (SW), L: Johnson (V)