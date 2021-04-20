Indians edge Jeeps in pitcher’s duel

SOUTH WEBSTER — Valley and South Webster combined for just one run in their second of two meetings this season as both contests between the Division IV opponents were decided by a single run.

The deciding run in Monday’s meeting — a two-out RBI double by Breckon Williams that scored Colt Buckle and gave them the final score lead of 1-0 — was one of four hits by Valley in a win that improved their overall record to 8-5 (6-3 SOC II).

George Arnett had a hit and Chase Morrow had two as Valley’s remaining three hits.

Valley’s Carter Nickel and South Webster’s Robert Martin each allowed just four hits and combined to strike out 23 in the seven inning affair.

Nickel struck out nine and walked three, while Martin retired 14 via strikeout and walked just two.

South Webster (4-10, 2-7 SOC II) had four different players record a hit — Aidan Andrews, Cam Carpenter, Martin, and Gavin Baker.

***

BOX SCORE

Valley: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 2

South Webster: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 0

W: Nickel (V), L: Martin (SW)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Valley-logo-7.jpg