Senators save best for last

WAVERLY — Despite both teams playing to a scoreless tie through the game’s first four innings, it was the Portsmouth West Lady Senators who made the first — and last — move in their win over Waverly.

The Lady Senators took the initial lead in their 5-4 comeback win during the fifth inning when Abi Boland doubled, scoring Mckenzie Monk who pinch ran for pitcher Sydney McDermott.

McDermott led off the fifth with a single and was promptly replaced on the base path by Monk.

A West throwing error and single by Waverly’s Emma Bellaw gave the Lady Tigers a lead in the bottom of the fifth, but things were far from over.

Freshman Kate Rollins had a two out single in the top of the sixth which scored Kylie Osborne after Osborne reached via error to lead things off, evening the contest at 2-2.

Waverly re-took their lead at 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Mady Collett that scored pinch runner Little.

Emma Sayre had a two-out double that scored Morgan Styles in the top of the seventh to force another tie at 3-3.

As she did earlier in the game with two outs, Rollins came up big in the clutch — singling to right field and scoring the go-ahead runs to put West in front 5-3.

Waverly managed a run back in the seventh, but left the tying run at second base as West and McDermott managed to get out of the jam.

McDermott pitched a complete game in the win, allowing just seven hits, two earned runs, and striking out 14 Lady Tiger hitters.

BOX SCORE

West: 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 — 5 7 2

Waverly: 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 — 4 7 2

W: McDermott (West), L: Campbell (Waverly)

Best Waverly in road SOC II matchup