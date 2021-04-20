Falcons tally 17 hits in win over Eastern

MINFORD — The Minford Lady Falcons did major damage on the base paths on Monday — scoring 14 runs on 17 hits and besting the visiting Eastern Lady Eagles in five innings in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Five was the magic number for the Lady Falcons as five Minford hitters had multi-hit days and five different players scored at-least two runs in the 14-4 victory.

Mackenzie Koverman went 3-of-4 at the plate with a game-high three runs scored, while fellow seniors Andi Blevins and Annie Lawson each had a pair of runs scored on 2-of-2 and 2-of-4 hitting, respectively.

Senior Megan Johnson went 1-of-3 with a double and a run scored from the Lady Falcons’ lead off spot.

Addi Lute went 2-of-4 with a pair of singles and a run scored, while sister Harley finished 3-of-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored.

Addi Lute also got the win on the mound, allowing just six hits and leaving eight Lady Eagle runners stranded in the victory that raised Minford’s overall mark to 6-5 (5-3 SOC II).

***

BOX SCORE

Eastern: 0 2 1 0 1 — 4 6 2

Minford: 1 8 3 2 X — 14 17 4

W: A. Lute (M), L: Felts (E)

Minford hitting

Megan Johnson 1-3, R

Koverman 3-4, 3R

Miranda Johnson 1-2, R

Andi Blevins 2-2, 2R

Annie Lawson 2-4, 2R

Loralie Martin 0-4

Addi Lute 2-4, R

Harley Lute 3-4, 2R

Haley Knore 1-2, 2R

