Trojans handle Hornets in OVC play

PORTSMOUTH — A six-run fourth inning helped the Portsmouth Trojans get back into the winning column on Monday in their 6-1 win over Ohio Valley Conference visitor Coal Grove at PHS’s Hatcher Field.

The Trojans started their 2021 season a perfect 5-0 prior to dropping its’ next six games ahead of Monday’s meeting with Coal Grove.

The five run win helps improve Portsmouth’s overall mark back to .500 (6-6, 3-3 OVC) with half a season still to play.

Tyler Duncan reached in the home half of the fourth as the Trojans’ leadoff hitter that inning via a single to the third base side.

Duncan’s leadoff hit would spark Portsmouth’s offense to score four-straight runs before CG could record an out.

Daewin Spence doubled to center field before Hayden Yerardi drove in he and Duncan from third base on a two RBI double to make it 2-0 Portsmouth.

Michael Duncan then scored Yerardi from second on a triple to put the Trojans ahead 3-0.

Zach Ward reached for Portsmouth on a fielder’s choice, scoring Duncan from third in the process.

Vinnie Lonardo had an RBI single with one out to score Ward and make it 5-0 in an inning when the Trojans would bat around.

Leadoff hitter Drew Roe reached via Hornet error to score Lonardo from third base after Lonardo’s heads up base running allowed him to advance 180 feet from first.

CG got a run back in the sixth when Osborne had an RBI force out which scored Davis, but weren’t able to muster any more runs off Portsmouth’s Daewin Spence.

Spence pitched a complete game on 102 pitches and allowed nine hits, one earned run, and struck out eight.

BOX SCORE

Coal Grove: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 9 1

Portsmouth: 0 0 0 6 0 0 X — 6 8 1

W: Spence (P), L: Davis (CG)

