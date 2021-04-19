PHS Invite returns to Hadsell Track

PORTSMOUTH — “The last time this event was held in 2019” was announced before each previous winning time at Friday’s Portsmouth High School Invitational track meet — serving as a reminder of the opportunity each athlete had in competing at PHS’s Hadsell Track for the first time in nearly two years.

Portsmouth hosted 15 girls teams and 17 boys teams from neighboring schools, counties, and states for their first Invitational since the 2019 season.

A mix of Southern Ohio Conference and Ohio Valley Conference schools made up the field, as well as neighboring Kentucky schools such as Raceland, Ashland, and the farthest traveled award going to Fisher Catholic HS as they came to Scioto County from their homes in Lancaster.

Six of Scioto County’s 12 high schools were represented as part of the field, and two — Northwest’s boys and Wheelersburg’s girls — took home the overall top spot in their respective point rankings for the meet.

Of the 34 events (17 boys, 17 girls) held, a Scioto County individual or team placed in at least the top-8 to secure their school points in the scoring metric.

Both the Northwest boys and Wheelersburg girls placed first at last Friday’s Minford Invitational, making this Friday’s win their second-straight weekend of sweeping the overall event.

Northwest’s boys claimed first place with 117.37 points, ahead of the host Portsmouth boys who finished second with 92.87 team points.

Wheelersburg’s Lauren Jolly was the girls high-point winner, adding to the Lady Pirates’ total with 34 points in her four competitions she participated.

Those included first places in the long jump (16-04.50) and the 300m hurdles (49.26) and second place finishes in the 100m hurdles (16.55) and the 200m dash (27.79).

Haidyn Wamsley of Northwest took home first twice for the fifth-place Lady Mohawks — in the 100m hurdles (16.24) and the high jump (5-04.00). Wamsley also earned a second in the long jump and third in the 300m hurdles, placing her as the runner-up high point winner to ‘Burg Jolly.

The Lady Pirates also saw first place finishes in the 4x200m relay (1:56.69) by Maddie Gill, Bella Miller, Grace Charles, and Josie Nchinda, and a first by junior Karley Kouns in shot put (35-00.00).

Rock Hill’s Noah Wood — the first place winner in the 400m dash (51.05) and the 200m dash (23.12) — was the boys high point medalist as the Redmen team finished in fourth-place with 73 points.

Northwest and Portsmouth — the first and second place finishers in the boys point standings — also took home first and second in the 4x200m relay.

Northwest’s Travis Prose, Brycen Carver, Caleb Scoggins, and Brayden Campbell (1:35.24) narrowly edged Portsmouth’s Beau Hammond, Donavan Carr, Chris Duff, and Devon Lattimore (1:36.84) in the competition.

Mohawk senior Landen Smith added to his team’s first place team finish with three top finishes he was apart of — the 1600m run (4:28.06), the 800m run (2:02.14), and as part of their 4×400 team (3:42.85) along with teammates Campbell, Scoggins, and Gabe Morrell.

A Josh Shope first place finish in the 3200m run (10:03.98) was the Mohawk boys’ fifth top finish, edging PHS freshman Charlie Putnam by just over a second (10:05.08).

Portsmouth senior Chris Duff brought home a first place finish for the Trojans in the long jump (19-08.50) and a second in the high jump (5-10.00) and 4x100m relay alongside teammates Beau Hammond, Amare Johnson, and Omarion Martin.

The Wheelersburg boys team edged the Trojans in the 4×100 competition as Eli Jones, Ian Fannin, Casey Doer, and Eric Lattimore (46.00) notched the Pirates’ top place finish.

Minford saw a pair of its’ athletes notch top finishes — Drew Skaggs doing so in the 110m hurdles (16.19) and Juniper Allen taking first in the 1600m run (5:33.04).

Gallia Academy senior Riley Starnes won both boys strength competitions — the discus throw (146-05) and shot put (45-10.00).

For a complete list of results, please see www.baumspage.com.

Northwest’s Haidyn Wamsley (left) and Wheelersburg’s Lauren Jolly (right) compete during the girls 100m hurdles at Friday’s Portsmouth High School Invitational. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_5176.jpg Northwest’s Haidyn Wamsley (left) and Wheelersburg’s Lauren Jolly (right) compete during the girls 100m hurdles at Friday’s Portsmouth High School Invitational. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth senior Chris Duff attempts the high jump during Friday’s Portmsouth High School Invitational track meet. Duff won first place in the long jump, earning the Trojans’ boys team first place points en route to their runner-up finish. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_5034.jpg Portsmouth senior Chris Duff attempts the high jump during Friday’s Portmsouth High School Invitational track meet. Duff won first place in the long jump, earning the Trojans’ boys team first place points en route to their runner-up finish. Jacob Smith | Daily Times (L-R) Minford’s Jeffrey Pica, Portsmouth’s Omarian Martin, West’s Brandon Anderson, Northwest’s Caleb Scoggins, and New Boston’s De’von Jones compete during their heat of the 100m dash in Friday’s Portsmouth High School Invitational at Hadsell Track. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_5264.jpg (L-R) Minford’s Jeffrey Pica, Portsmouth’s Omarian Martin, West’s Brandon Anderson, Northwest’s Caleb Scoggins, and New Boston’s De’von Jones compete during their heat of the 100m dash in Friday’s Portsmouth High School Invitational at Hadsell Track. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Northwest boys, ‘Burg girls finish 1st

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

