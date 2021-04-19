Tartans split DH versus South Gallia

CROWN CITY — The East Tartans split their double header with host South Gallia on Saturday, earning their first non-league win of the 2021 season and dropping the second contest after securing the early game win.

The visiting Tartans (2-9) scored at-least four runs in three different innings in their 8-run win, including five each in the second and fourth innings.

Landehn Pernell earned the win on the mound in game one, allowing just five hits, three earned runs, walking two and striking out seven Rebel hitters.

Freshman Cameron Justice went 3-of-5 at the plate from the leadoff position, also scoring and driving in a run.

Kyle Winston, Chris Escamilla, and James Kael Monroe each went 2-of-4 hitting while Escamilla drove-in a game-high two RBI in the eight-run decision.

Winston nearly hit an inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning, but had to settle for a triple that scored Justice and got the Tartans’ offense going in their five-run fourth inning.

Each of East’s players who played in their win over SG scored a run.

FINAL SCORES

East 14, South Gallia 6

South Gallia 5, East 0

