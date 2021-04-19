Lady Trojans sweep DH with Whiteoak

MOWRYSTOWN — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans combined to score 31 runs in their double header sweep of Whiteoak on Saturday and improve their overall record to 11-4.

In game one — an 18-7 victory — junior shortstop Madison Perry had a historic performance, hitting for the cycle in her 4-of-4 performance with a game-high five RBI.

Indeed, Perry collected a single, double, triple, and a home run in the 11-run win, also scoring a game-best four runs.

Katie Born finished with three RBI on 1-of-3 hitting, driving in three runs on a double in game one of the double header.

Olivia Ramey, Faith Phillips, and Sydney Johnson each finished with two RBI on a hit apiece as the Lady Trojans combined for 14 hits as a team.

In game two, Kennedy Bowling drove-in a game-high four RBI on 2-of-4 hitting, also scoring a game-high three runs.

Kyndall Kearns and Ramey each had three RBI for Portsmouth in their 13-9 game two win.

Emily Cheatham had a perfect game at the plate in the four-run win, going 4-of-4 with two runs scored a walk drawn as both teams combined for 33 hits.

Olivia Dickerson went 3-of-5 with a double in the game two win, also scoring a run and driving in one.

Faith Phillips got the win on the mound for Portsmouth in both contests as she went the distance and pitched a full 14 innings.

FINAL SCORES

Portsmouth 18, Whiteoak 7

Portsmouth 13, Whiteoak 9

