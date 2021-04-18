SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 17

Baseball

Wheelersburg 13, Eastern 1

Eastern Brown 9, Portsmouth 5 (North Adams Wooden Bat Classic)

North Adams 2, Portsmouth 0 (North Adams Wooden Bat Classic)

East 14, South Gallia 6

South Gallia 5, East 0

Gallia Academy 8, Coal Grove 0

Softball

Boyle County (Ky.) 7, Wheelersburg 4 (Tri-State Softball Showcase)

Portsmouth 18, Whiteoak 7

Portsmouth 13, Whiteoak 9

Georgetown 6, Clay 4 (Carol Vice Classic)

South Webster 15, Leesburg Fairfield 9 (Carol Vice Classic)

Clay 13, Leesburg Fairfield 10 (Carol Vice Classic)

Georgetown 9, South Webster 3 (Carol Vice Classic)

Eastern Meigs 8, Northwest 5

Northwest 5, Eastern Brown 1

Manchester 22, New Boston 3

Manchester 16, New Boston 1

Greenup County (Ky.) 18, Gallia Academy 6

Lewis County (Ky.) 8, Ironton 1

Southern 5, Eastern 3

