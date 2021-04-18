SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 17
Baseball
Wheelersburg 13, Eastern 1
Eastern Brown 9, Portsmouth 5 (North Adams Wooden Bat Classic)
North Adams 2, Portsmouth 0 (North Adams Wooden Bat Classic)
East 14, South Gallia 6
South Gallia 5, East 0
Gallia Academy 8, Coal Grove 0
Softball
Boyle County (Ky.) 7, Wheelersburg 4 (Tri-State Softball Showcase)
Portsmouth 18, Whiteoak 7
Portsmouth 13, Whiteoak 9
Georgetown 6, Clay 4 (Carol Vice Classic)
South Webster 15, Leesburg Fairfield 9 (Carol Vice Classic)
Clay 13, Leesburg Fairfield 10 (Carol Vice Classic)
Georgetown 9, South Webster 3 (Carol Vice Classic)
Eastern Meigs 8, Northwest 5
Northwest 5, Eastern Brown 1
Manchester 22, New Boston 3
Manchester 16, New Boston 1
Greenup County (Ky.) 18, Gallia Academy 6
Lewis County (Ky.) 8, Ironton 1
Southern 5, Eastern 3
Additional scores to report? Email to jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com or pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com