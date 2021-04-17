Lady Panthers pound at the plate, top Green

PORTSMOUTH — The Clay Lady Panthers hitting ability showcased itself again on Friday as they combined for 17 hits to best Green 14-3 in five innings.

Six different Clay hitters had multi-hit days as part of the 11-run win, including Kat Cochran who went a perfect 4-of-4 with a game-high five RBI at the plate.

Cochran scored three runs on the base path, tied with McKenzie Loper who also scored three runs on 2-of-3 hitting.

Senior catcher Megan Bazler raked in the doubles in the victory, going 3-of-4 at the plate with each of her hits being two-base knocks. Bazler also drove in four runs and scored once herself.

Shae Edgington went 2-of-3 with two RBI, Morgan McCoy went 2-of-2 with a run scored, and Kailey Ware went 2-of-3 with a stolen base and run scored.

Shaley Munion and Jordyn Mathias each had hits to add to the Lady Panthers’ hit total.

Junior Preslee Lutz earned the win on the mound, allowing six hits, three earned runs and striking out nine in five innings.

Green junior Kailyn Neal drove in two runs while going 2-of-2 at the plate.

Lady Bobcats starter Gracie Daniels was credited the loss in three innings pitched.

Daniels, Emily Brady, Ava Jenkins, and Adriah Barber each had one hit apiece in the decision.

***

BOX SCORE

Green: 0 2 1 0 0 — 3 6 2

Clay: 0 4 8 2 X — 14 17 1

W: Lutz (C), L: Daniels (C)

