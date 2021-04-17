No hitting Minford’s Martin

MINFORD — In Friday’s all-sophomore pitching duel between Northwest and Minford, it was Falcons sophomore Noah Martin whose pitching performance stood a cut above.

In the Falcons’ 2-0 win — their seventh-straight triumph — Martin hurled his first career no-hitter at the varsity level, facing two more than the minimum as the only Mohawk hitters to reach base were a pair of walks.

Martin’s no-no came on just 89 pitches in a full seven innings as he struck out 10 Northwest batters.

“So proud of Noah (Martin), and proud of freshman Mason Book for making the catch of the night,” Minford coach Anthony Knittel said, afterwards. “He threw strikes and allowed our defense to work. Huge plays by our defense in the field to keep the no-hitter alive.”

Mohawks (4-9, 2-6 SOC II) sophomore Dakota Secrest had a worthy outing as well, allowing just three hits, two earned runs, and striking out 11 hitters in six innings of work.

Minford (9-2, 7-1 SOC) scratched across a run in both the first and fifth innings to hold onto the lead and earn another win in SOC II play.

Adam Crank scored in the first inning as he tagged up on a Levi Coriell RBI sac fly to right field.

In the fifth, Crank had an RBI sac fly to center field that scored Aodhan Queen from third.

Northwest’s Secrest and Levi Tackett each drew a walk for the Mohawks’ lone base runners in the loss.

***

BOX SCORE

Northwest: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 2

Minford: 1 0 0 0 1 0 X — 2 3 0

W: Martin (M), L: Secrest (N)

Minford sophomore Noah Martin (24) pitched the first no-hitter of his high school career in the Falcons’ 2-0 win over Northwest on Friday. (File Photo) https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Martin-_-Minford-1.jpgMinford sophomore Noah Martin (24) pitched the first no-hitter of his high school career in the Falcons’ 2-0 win over Northwest on Friday. (File Photo) Courtesy of Patrick Phillips, Glory Days Photography