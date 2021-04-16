SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 16
Baseball
Minford 2, Northwest 0
Wheelersburg 20, South Webster 1
Waverly 3, Valley 1
Oak Hill 5, Portsmouth West 4
Clay 11, Green 0 (5 innings)
Ironton St. Joe 20, East 0 (5 innings)
Notre Dame at Western
Gallia Academy 4, Portsmouth 0
Fairland 2, Coal Grove 1
Ironton 4, Rock Hill 3
Chesapeake 15, South Point 12
Softball
Wheelersburg 7, Spring Valley (W.V.) 4
Portsmouth West 4, Oak Hill 0
Minford 9, Northwest 4
Waverly 4, Valley 0
Notre Dame 15, Western 1 (5 innings)
Clay 14, Green 3 (5 innings)
Eastern 14, New Boston 9
South Point 11, Chesapeake 3
Russell (Ky.) 5, Ironton 3
Fairland 3, Coal Grove 1
Spring Valley 4, Gallia Academy 0
Additional scores to report? Email to jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com or pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com