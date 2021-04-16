SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 16

Baseball

Minford 2, Northwest 0

Wheelersburg 20, South Webster 1

Waverly 3, Valley 1

Oak Hill 5, Portsmouth West 4

Clay 11, Green 0 (5 innings)

Ironton St. Joe 20, East 0 (5 innings)

Notre Dame at Western

Gallia Academy 4, Portsmouth 0

Fairland 2, Coal Grove 1

Ironton 4, Rock Hill 3

Chesapeake 15, South Point 12

Softball

Wheelersburg 7, Spring Valley (W.V.) 4

Portsmouth West 4, Oak Hill 0

Minford 9, Northwest 4

Waverly 4, Valley 0

Notre Dame 15, Western 1 (5 innings)

Clay 14, Green 3 (5 innings)

Eastern 14, New Boston 9

South Point 11, Chesapeake 3

Russell (Ky.) 5, Ironton 3

Fairland 3, Coal Grove 1

Spring Valley 4, Gallia Academy 0

Additional scores to report? Email to jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com or pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com