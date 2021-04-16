Tartans hammer Indians for first win

LATHAM — The East Tartans brought their bats with them in their road trip to Latham on Thursday in an SOC I makeup game, totaling 19 hits and scoring a season-high 18 runs — besting host Western 18-5 in five innings for their first win of the season.

The win is also the first victory for first year head coach Alexander Alley and comes in a league win, improving the Tartans’ mark on the season to 1-7 (1-4 SOC I).

Trailing the Indians 4-3 entering the fourth inning, East would go on to out-score the Indians 15-1 in the final two innings of play, including scoring 11 runs in the decisive fifth frame.

Six different Tartans had multi-hit days, including junior Kevin Billings who went a perfect 4-of-4 at the plate.

Sophomore Ethan Rase went 4-of-5 at the plate and scored three runs while fellow sophomore Landehn Pernell went 3-of-4 and scored a pair of runs.

Freshman Cameron Justice went 2-of-3 hitting with a pair of drawn walks, scoring a game-high four runs for the Tartans in every scenario which he reached base.

Brandon Winston and Carter Roe each went 2-of-4 at the plate with Winston connecting on a double in the second inning.

Tartans senior Kyle Winston and freshman Chris Escamilla had a hit a piece as part of East’s 19-hit effort in the win.

Kyle Winston also earned the win on the mound, allowing seven hits, one earned run and eight walks on 72 pitches.

Staff Report

