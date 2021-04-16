Dettwiller’s late hit pushes Northwest over Eastern

McDERMOTT — While the Northwest Mohawks’ pitching staff got it done by committee on Thursday, they took their final lead in their SOC II win over Eastern on a hit by sophomore Eli Dettwiller.

With runners on second and third after an Eagle error, Dettwiller hit a single that scored Kaden Zumbro from third as the go-ahead run — giving the Mohawks a 3-2 lead.

On the same play, a throwing error by Eastern third baseman Webb allowed Waylon McGlone to score from second and give Northwest (4-8,2-5 SOC II) a two-run advantage.

Eastern got one back in the seventh, but Mohawk freshman Logan Shepherd ended the potential for an extra inning affair by picking up the save in his inning of relief.

Dettwiller was credited with the win after taking over on the mound from junior Kaleb Seals who started and pitched the game’s first four innings.

Seals, Dettwiller, and Shepherd combined to allow just four hits to Eagle hitters and only one earned run.

Orville Tackett had Northwest’s other RBI in the win on his 1-of-3 hitting performance.

Dakota Secrest and Kaden Zumbro each went 2-of-3 at the plate and scored a run each.

***

BOX SCORE

Eastern: 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 — 3 4 1

Northwest: 2 0 0 0 0 2 X — 4 7 2

W: Dettwiller (NW), L: Morton (E), S: Shepherd (NW)

Northwest sophomore Eli Dettwiller (5) drove in the go-ahead run during the Mohawks’ 4-3 win over Eastern in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Eli-Dettwiller-_-NW-Eastern.jpg Northwest sophomore Eli Dettwiller (5) drove in the go-ahead run during the Mohawks’ 4-3 win over Eastern in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Courtesy of Laci Timmons