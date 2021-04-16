Senators hold off Jeeps for SOC II win

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Senators earned their second-straight SOC II win on Thursday — a 5-3 decision over South Webster to improve their overall record to 6-5 (3-4 SOC II).

Two-run first and fourth innings for the Senators and holding the Jeeps scoreless after the second inning allowed West to hold on to the narrow victory and go above the .500 mark on the season.

“Luke Bradford pitched a good game. His command was not what it has been in other games but he battled through it,” West coach Larry Goodwin said, after the game. “We were able to manufacture a few runs and had a couple timely hits. Evan Whitt really helped us out with his bat tonight.”

Senior Luke Bradford earned the win on the hill for the Senators, allowing seven hits, three earned runs, five walks and striking out eight Jeep hitters.

Both Bradford and South Webster’s Billy Jones pitched complete games, Jones allowing five hits and two earned runs in the loss.

West senior Evan Whitt had the Senators’ only multi-hit day, going 2-of-3 with an RBI and a run scored in the victory.

Steven Sadler, Bradford, and Tanner Cantrell also each had a hit, while Cantrell scored two of West’s five runs from the base path.

Eli Sayre also drove in a run on a bases loaded HBP.

Jaren Lower and Riley Cook had a pair of hits each for the Jeeps in the loss, while Billy Jones and Aidan Andrews had an RBI apiece.

***

BOX SCORE

South Webster: 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 7 6

West Portsmouth: 2 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 5 5 2

W: Bradford (W), L: Jones (SW)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_West-logo-_-baseball-2.jpg