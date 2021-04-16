Valley pitching allows two hits in shutout win over Oak Hill

OAK HILL — The least amount of runs you allow your opponent to score is typically best.

For the third time this season, the Valley Indians (7-4) earned a shutout win — doing so in a 5-0 road decision over Oak Hill on Thursday.

Valley senior Devin Wiley allowed just two hits, four walks, and struck out six Oak Hitters in the road SOC II win.

Wiley earned the win after pitching five complete innings before sophomore Christopher Queen took over in relief.

Queen earned the save, allowing no hits, no walks, and striking out a pair of Oaks hitters in two innings of work.

Valley’s Hunter Edwards led the Indians at the plate, going 3-of-4 with a tied-for team-best two RBI.

Chase Morrow also drove in two RBI on 1-of-3 hitting with a sac fly in the top of the 7th inning.

George Arnett had the Indians’ only extra base hit of the game — a double in the top of the 6th and was scored by Morrow’s RBI single in their next at-bat.

Andrew Andronis went 1-of-3 and scored two runs, while Carter Nickel went 1-of-3 at the plate.

***

BOX SCORE

Valley: 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 — 5 8 2

Oak Hill: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 0

W: Wiley (V), L: Clutters (OH), S: Queen (V)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Valley-logo-6.jpg