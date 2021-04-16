Titans score in bunches, best South Point

SOUTH POINT — Notre Dame did their scoring in bunches on Thursday.

The Titans scored at-least three runs in four different innings during their 15-5 win over South Point, improving their overall record to 7-2.

As a team, ND collected 15 hits in scoring their 15 runs and allowed just six Pointer hits over the course of the game.

Seniors Caleb Nichols and Ethan Kammer each drove in a game-high three RBI on a combined 4-of-9 hitting in the victory.

Dylan Seison and Matt Boldman led the Titans in total hits, Seison going a near perfect 4-of-5 with three runs scored and a pair of RBI, while Boldman went 3-of-5 and had two RBI and two runs scored.

Chris Schmidt and Dariyonne Bryant each had a hit, Bryant driving in a run that gave ND the game’s final run at 15-5.

Alex Cassidy got the start on the mound for the Titans, allowing one hit, three walks, and three earned runs in two and two-thirds innings.

Chris Schmidt took over in relief and allowed no earned runs, five hits, and struck out five Pointer hitters.

Dylan Seison closed out the game in the 7th, allowing no hits and striking out a pair of batters.

***

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame: 3 0 0 4 3 0 5 — 15 15 3

South Point: 0 0 1 3 0 1 0 — 5 6 5

W: Cassidy (ND), L: Dawson (SP)

