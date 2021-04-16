Risner’s walk off helps Minford edge Fairland

MINFORD — Minford senior Matthew Risner’s walk off single with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Falcons their second extra innings win this week and improved their current win-streak to six games.

For much of the game, this was a pitcher’s duel and defensive struggle.

Falcon junior Levi Coriell got the start for Minford, allowing just three hits and two earned runs in his six and one-third innings pitched. Coriell also struck out eight Dragon hitters.

Minford’s Cole Borland pitched the final inning and two-thirds, allowing just one hit and punching-out a trio of Fairland hitters.

Minford (8-2) had three players have multi-hit days, including Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis who went 2-of-3 with an RBI, Aodhan Queen who went 2-of-3 and scored a run, and Risner who went 2-of-4 and ended things with his walk-off knock.

The Falcons had nine hits in total against Fairland pitching with Adam Crank, Borland, and Coriell each tallying a hit as well.

Fairland’s (6-3) Tyler Sammons was relieved in the home half of the seventh by Kiristy.

Sammons struck-out 16 Minford hitters in his six and one-third inning pitched, also allowing six hits and two earned runs.

BOX SCORE

Fairland: 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 — 3 4 0

Minford: 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 — 4 9 2

W: Borland (M), L: Kiristy (F)

