Portsmouth’s Shipp signs to Kentucky Christian

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth senior Miles Shipp’s hard work and effort on the basketball court were mainstays of his game as a Trojan during his high school career.

It is also because of those qualities — and his overall skill — that Shipp earned the opportunity to continue his education and basketball career beyond high school.

On Monday afternoon, Shipp became the latest Trojan basketball alumni in the program’s storied history to sign and play the game at the collegiate level as he signed to join the men’s program at Kentucky Christian University.

Shipp said the KCU coaching staff expressed their interest in him becoming a Knight prior to his senior season at Portsmouth and that the decision to attend there became rather easy over time.

“They were interested in me beginning this year. I went on a visit and had a really good conversation with the coach,” Shipp said. “It being really close to home, being close to my family and having the degree that I want made it an easy choice for me.”

A two-time first team Ohio Valley Conference player during his junior and senior seasons, Shipp excelled in any role Trojan coach Eugene Collins asked of him.

Collins called Shipp “consistent” when describing what his former player brought to the court, in practice, and the classroom.

“He’s very consistent. What you saw on court was what you saw everyday in practice,” Collins said. “Always worked hard, always gave maximum effort. He’s a great, great teammate.”

Shipp became a Trojan beginning in his sophomore season after playing his freshman season at Notre Dame.

In his time playing for one of the state of Ohio’s most storied program’s, Shipp said it was a family-like atmosphere.

“It’s been very good here. We’ve always been close knit, like a family,” Shipp said. “Love being able to say that I’m a Trojan.”

As a signee to Kentucky Christian, Shipp is one of three Scioto County seniors who’ve announced their intention to become a Knight at the Grayson, Ky. based campus.

New Boston seniors Tanner Voiers and De’von Jones have both announced their commitments to KCU and are expected to hold similar signing ceremonies before their high school graduations.

Shipp said he’s spoken to his future teammates ahead of their joining the team and are looking forward to the opportunity of continuing to develop their respective games together.

“Spoken to a lot of the kids from here that will be at KCU, we’re excited to play together and see what we can do,” Shipp said.

“Miles is a quality young man — Kentucky Christian is getting a great kid. He gets it done in the classroom, as well as on the court,” Collins said. “Four years from now he’ll have a degree and he’s positioned himself in that spot. And I think his best days on the basketball court are ahead of him.”

Shipp said he plans to major in biology at KCU and later pursue an opportunity in dentistry school once he’s completed his undergraduate degree.

Joined by parents Michael and Joie Shipp, as well as a bevy of coaches who’ve helped groomed he and his game throughout the years, Shipp said he was looking forward to the opportunity of fulfilling a lifelong dream.

“It means a lot to me. I’ve have them all along the way with me and they’re who helped me and pushed me to try and do great things in life. It’s been a dream of mine, can’t wait to be able to fulfill it.”

Portsmouth senior Miles Shipp (24) drives on a Coal Grove defender during the Trojans’ 65-63 overtime win over the Hornets in Ohio Valley Conference play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Miles-Shipp-_-Portsmouth-signing.jpg Portsmouth senior Miles Shipp (24) drives on a Coal Grove defender during the Trojans’ 65-63 overtime win over the Hornets in Ohio Valley Conference play. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart Portsmouth senior Miles Shipp (center seated) signed to continue his education and basketball career at Kentucky Christian University at a signing ceremony held inside Trojan Arena earlier this week. Pictured (L-R): Charlie Clark (seated), Len Collins, Michael Shipp (seated), Jason VanDeusen, Miles Shipp (seated), Joie Shipp (seated), Eugene Collins, Thomas Bailey (seated). https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Shipp-signing-pic.jpg Portsmouth senior Miles Shipp (center seated) signed to continue his education and basketball career at Kentucky Christian University at a signing ceremony held inside Trojan Arena earlier this week. Pictured (L-R): Charlie Clark (seated), Len Collins, Michael Shipp (seated), Jason VanDeusen, Miles Shipp (seated), Joie Shipp (seated), Eugene Collins, Thomas Bailey (seated). Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Trojan senior to continue game at next level