Mohawks’ 7th inning rally leads to win over Portsmouth

McDERMOTT — Never say never.

Even trailing 7-3 and not having scored a run since the first inning, the Northwest Mohawks did not quit in their non-league home win over Portsmouth on Tuesday.

Instead, the host Mohawks (3-7) plated five seventh inning runs and overcame a four-run deficit to win 8-7 and hand the visiting Trojans (5-3) their third-straight loss.

Northwest recorded four of their five hits in the game during the home half of the seventh — all of which were RBI singles, one each by Kazane Akimoto, Dakota Secrest, Kaleb Seals, and Orville Tackett.

The walk-off RBI single was by the junior Tackett, who also started on the mound for the Mohawks.

Tackett finished with a game-high three RBI, but none were more important than his two that scored Secrest and Seals with two outs in the 7th.

“Timely hitting, good approaches and balls finally finding gaps allowed us to sneak back into it and score five runs after two outs and come away with the exciting walk off win,” Northwest coach J.M. Storer said, after the game. “It’s always fun to be on the winning end of those games.”

Portsmouth sophomore Tyler Duncan was credited with the loss, pitching the game’s final six innings after entering in relief of senior Hayden Yerardi.

Three runs were scored while Yerardi was on the hill for the Trojans, but just one of those were earned. In the Mohawks’ seventh, all five of their runs scored were in fact earned.

Secrest had a multi-hit day for Northwest, going 2-of-3 with a pair of RBI and a run scored.

Portsmouth’s Daewin Spence and Zach Ward each drove in two runs during the 3rd-5th inning stretch which saw the Trojans take a 7-3 lead.

Seals was credited with the win for Northwest, allowing just two hits and striking out four Portsmouth batters in two innings of work.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth: 0 0 3 3 1 0 0 — 7 7 2

Northwest: 3 0 0 0 0 0 5 — 8 5 2

W: Seals (N), L: T. Duncan (P)

Northwest junior Orville Tackett (10) delivered the Mohawks’ game-winning two RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh in their 8-7 win over Portsmouth on Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Orville-Tackett-_-Northwest-Portsmouth.jpg Northwest junior Orville Tackett (10) delivered the Mohawks’ game-winning two RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh in their 8-7 win over Portsmouth on Tuesday.