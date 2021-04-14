Pirate tennis suffers first loss

WHEELERSBURG — Unfortunately for the Wheelersburg High School boys tennis team, its undefeated start to the season came to an end on Tuesday.

That’s because the host Pirates lost a key Southern Ohio Conference clash to the undefeated Waverly Tigers — falling 4-1 and only winning with Preslee Etterling at third singles.

Etterling swept Waverly’s Landon Shiland 6-1 and 6-0, but the now 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the SOC Pirates had not much else to celebrate.

At first singles, Waverly’s Penn Morrison blanked Wheelersburg senior Logan Davis 6-0 and 6-0, while Waverly’s Mark Stulley swept Alex Thomas at second singles 6-1 and 6-2.

At first doubles, Caden Nibert and Waylan Lamerson of Waverly won by identical 6-2 and 6-2 scores over Austin Collier and Nathan Sylvia, while Waverly’s Patrick Copple and Jaxson Poe posted a 6-2 and 6-0 win over Wheelersburg’s Colson Arnold and Chaz Myers at second doubles.

