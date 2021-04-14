Senators score season-high runs in win over Eastern

BEAVER — After weekend weather delayed this Southern Ohio Conference Division II matchup a day, the Portsmouth West Senators came to play on Tuesday.

Scoring 19 runs in the game’s first four innings on 14 hits, the visiting Senators defeated host Eastern 19-2 and improved their overall mark back to .500 (5-5, 2-4 SOC II).

Four Senators had multi-hit days, including seniors Steven Sadler, Luke Bradford, Evan Whitt, and junior Eli Sayre.

Whitt finished a perfect 2-of-2 at the plate with a pair of drawn walks and a game-high four RBI. His RBI double in the top of the 2nd gave West a 3-2 lead and started a string of 17-straight runs scored.

Sayre delivered a pair of RBI in his four plate appearances as 10 different West players recorded an RBI in the win.

Sadler, Luke Howard, Bradford, Jacob Davis, Rodney Moore, Cole Windsor, Tanner Cantrell, and Diamonte Skaggs drove in a run apiece during the 17-run win.

Davis got the start on the mound, allowing five hits, two earned runs, two walks and striking out seven Eagle hitters in three and one-third inning pitched.

Howard took over in relief and allowed no hits and no base runners in his one and two-third innings pitched.

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth West: 2 2 6 9 0 — 19 14 2

Eastern: 2 0 0 0 0 — 2 5 4

W: Davis (W), L: Overly (E)

