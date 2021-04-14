Five Lady Panthers have multi-hit days in win over Waverly

PORTSMOUTH — The Clay Lady Panthers scored 13 runs in the final four innings of their home non-league win over Waverly on Tuesday.

After Waverly scored the game’s first three runs in the second and third innings, Clay out-scored the visiting Lady Tigers 13-5 — winning the contest 13-8 and improving their overall mark this season to 8-2 (3-0 SOC I).

Lady Panthers senior catcher Megan Bazler went a perfect 4-of-4 at the plate in the victory, also driving in a game-high four RBI,

Eight different Clay hitters reached base via hit — including five who had multi-hit days — as they collected 14 hits as a team in the win.

Shaley Munion and Morgan McCoy both went 2-of-4 with two RBI each. Cassidy Bazler and McKenzie Loper also went 2-of-4 hitting with Loper driving in one of the Lady Panthers’ 13 runs.

Kat Cochran finished 1-of-4 with a game-high three runs scored and a pair of RBI, while Jordyn Mathias went 1-of-3 with a double and a run scored.

Clay’s Preslee Lutz earned the win on the mound in a complete game performance, allowing 10 hits, five walks, and striking out eight Lady Tiger hitters.

Waverly’s Abbie Marshall had two home runs as part of her 3-of-4 hitting performance, also driving in four of the Lady Tigers’ seven RBI.

***

Waverly: 0 2 1 0 0 1 4 — 8 10 4

Clay: 0 0 3 2 6 2 X — 13 14 0

W: Lutz (C), L: Campbell (W)

