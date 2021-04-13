Lady Trojans hand Ironton first loss

PORTSMOUTH — And then there was one.

By their own doing and with the help of others, the Portsmouth Lady Trojans softball team currently holds the top spot in the Ohio Valley Conference standings.

With their 6-4 win over host Ironton on Monday, and Rock Hill’s 10-8 win over Gallia Academy, Portsmouth is the lone unbeaten team in OVC play — improving their overall mark to 9-3 (4-0 OVC).

The victory also made for Ironton’s first loss of the season as they fell to 10-1 (2-1 OVC).

Portsmouth’s Faith Phillips allowed just five hits, four earned runs, and one walk in the vicotry as the Lady Trojans led by as many as five runs at 6-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh.

The Lady Trojans tagged Ironton’s Keegan Moore — an Ohio University commit — for 11 hits and six earned runs, despite Moore fanning 16 hitters on the day.

A 1st inning two-run home run by Portsmouth junior Madison Perry gave them an early 2-0 lead, scoring both Perry and Olivia Ramey who reached just prior via single.

After Ironton cut the Lady Trojans’ lead to one, freshman Olivia Dickerson extended Portsmouth’s lead with a two RBI double which scored Emily Cheatham and Perry and give them a 4-1 edge.

Katie Born scored Cheatham and Perry on an RBI single in the top of the 7th to make it 6-1 Lady Trojans before Ironton scored three in the bottom half of the inning.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth: 2 0 0 0 2 0 2 — 6 11 0

Ironton: 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 — 4 5 0

W: Phillips (P), L: Moore (I)

Hold top spot in OVC race

Staff Report

