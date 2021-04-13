Messer allows two hits as Jeeps top Oaks

SOUTH WEBSTER — Five Lady Jeeps had multi-hit days and South Webster senior Gwen Messer allowed just two hits in their 10-1 win over visiting Oak Hill on Monday.

The Lady Jeeps improve their overall mark to 5-0 (3-0 SOC II) to begin the 2021 season and are one of two remaining unbeaten teams in SOC II play (Wheelersburg).

Three South Webster players finished with three hits at the plate — Skylar Zimmerman, Bella Claxon, and Messer each went 3-of-4 hitting in the 9-run win.

Emma Bailey went 2-of-4 with a team-high three RBI, while leadoff hitter Bri Claxon finished 2-of-4 and scored two runs.

Ava Messer also went 1-of-3 at the plate, scoring a run in her appearance on the base path.

Gwen Messer allowed just two hits and one earned run to Lady Oak hitters — a 4th inning solo shot for their only run.

Oak Hill’s Davis was credited the loss having earned nine runs but striking out 11 Lady Jeep hitters.

BOX SCORE

Oak Hill: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 2 2

South Webster: 10 15 0

W: Messer (SW), L: Davis (OH)

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

