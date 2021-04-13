Falcons soar past Indians

LUCASVILLE — The Minford Falcons scored single runs in the first and sixth innings, but it was their eight combined runs in the third and fourth frames which soared them past the host Valley Indians 10-1 on Monday in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II softball bout.

The Falcons raised their records to 4-3 and 3-2 in the SOC II with the win, while Valley fell to 4-4 and 1-4 in the league with the loss.

Mackenzie Koverman and Andi Blevins both scored three runs apiece for Minford, as Koverman tripled with two outs and later scored in the opening inning for Minford’s 1-0 lead.

In the third — and after Annie Lawson’s second-inning single for the Falcons — Blevins, Koverman and Miranda Johnson all scored for Minford, as Loralie Martin, Koverman and Megan Johnson all had hits in the inning.

In the fourth, Martin, Blevins, Miranda Johnson and Addison Lute all singled and scored, while Koverman crossed for the final run to make it 9-0 —and Harley Lute landed a single.

After Emilie Johnson managed to pitch a 1-2-3 fifth inning for Valley, Blevins belted a solo home run to lead off the sixth and make it 10-0.

Johnson struck out six, and did not walk a single Falcon.

That was the Lady Falcons’ final baserunner and point of the game, which was more than enough run support for Minford hurler Addison Lute.

Lute allowed an unearned Indian run in the sixth, as Taylor Cunningham —who had two singles for Valley —scored on an error.

Lute struck out four, did not walk any Indians, and overcame errors by her Falcon fielders by forcing fielder’s choices.

The only other Indian hit was in the third — a single by Aaralyn Lore.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Minford-logo-1-1-1.jpg

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved