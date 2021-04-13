Minford tennis falls to Waverly

MINFORD — The Minford boys tennis team fell to visiting Waverly on Monday by a team score of 4-1.

Singles

Penn Morrison (W) d. Sam Wiehle (M) (6-1, 6-1)

Mark Stulley (W) d. Charlie Neal (M) (6-4, 6-7, 6-2, 7-5)

Nathaniel Knight (M) d. Landon Shiland (W) (7-6, 6-1, 7-3)

Doubles

Caden Nibert/Waylon Lamerson (W) d. Matthew Justice, Dillon Osborne (M) (6-4, 6-0)

Patrick Copple/Jaxson Poe (W) d. Teegan Clarkson/Kaden Kelly (M) (6-3, 6-1)