Minford tennis falls to Waverly

MINFORD — The Minford boys tennis team fell to visiting Waverly on Monday by a team score of 4-1.
Singles
Penn Morrison (W) d. Sam Wiehle (M) (6-1, 6-1)
Mark Stulley (W) d. Charlie Neal (M) (6-4, 6-7, 6-2, 7-5)
Nathaniel Knight (M) d. Landon Shiland (W) (7-6, 6-1, 7-3)
Doubles
Caden Nibert/Waylon Lamerson (W) d. Matthew Justice, Dillon Osborne (M) (6-4, 6-0)
Patrick Copple/Jaxson Poe (W) d. Teegan Clarkson/Kaden Kelly (M) (6-3, 6-1)
Minford’s Nathaniel Knight defeated Waverly’s Landon Shiland during the Falcons’ home contest against the Tigers on Monday.