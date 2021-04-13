Panthers rally past Mohawks

ROSEMOUNT —The Clay Panthers erupted for six third-inning runs and four sixth-stanza markers, and erased a 5-1 deficit and broke a 7-7 tie, en route to capturing an 11-8 non-league softball victory on Monday over the visiting Northwest Mohawks.

The Panthers, with the win, raised their record to 7-2 —while the Mohawks fell to 3-9.

In a slugfest in which the Panthers outhit Northwest 18-10, it was Clay’s two multi-run innings which made the difference.

The Panthers plated a single run in the bottom of the second, then answered the five-spot by Northwest in the top of the third with six runs in their bottom half.

Northwest then tied the score at 7-7 with two more runs in its sixth, but once again Clay quickly answered — immediately going off for four more markers to make it 11-7.

The Mohawks managed a single run of their own in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback against Panther pitcher Preslee Lutz.

Lutz, in spite of allowing eight runs including seven of which were earned on 10 hits and three walks, landed the complete-game win in the circle.

Lutz struck out four.

Jessi Burton went the distance for the Mohawks in taking the pitching loss, giving up 10 earned runs on 18 hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Six Panthers popped for at least two hits apiece, including Shae Edgington, who went 4-of-5 with a double and an RBI.

Kat Cochran went 3-of-5 with four runs batted in and two runs scored, while Kailey Ware was 3-of-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Megan Bazler, Cassidy Bazler and Morgan McCoy each went 2-of-4, as McCoy doubled and had three RBI while Megan Bazler belted two runs home.

Shaley Munion and McKenzie Loper chipped in one hit apiece.

The Mohawks were paced by Alison Throckmorton, who went 3-of-4 with a third-inning home run, a double and three RBI.

Alyssa Ferguson followed with a sixth-inning home run, which drove in two.

Hayley Hawes with a triple and Lexi Throckmorton with a double added in extra-base hits for Northwest.

Four other Mohawks, including Burton, had a single apiece.

