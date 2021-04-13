Pirates tennis tops Clay, stays perfect

ROSEMOUNT — The Wheelersburg High School boys tennis team kept its perfect 2021 record intact on Monday, and set up Tuesday’s tilt against another undefeated in the Southern Ohio Conference.

That’s because the Pirates, with a 4-1 win at Clay, captured their sixth victory in as many matches this season —and fourth in the SOC.

It was also Wheelersburg’s first match in an entire week — as the Pirates swept Valley last Monday before Thursday’s SOC match at West was rained out.

Against Clay, the Pirates swept the three singles matches in straight sets —as the Panthers posted wins in only four games at singles.

At second doubles, Colson Arnold and Chaz Myers of Wheelersburg won over Clay’s Landon Thomas and Mallory Swords 6-0 and 6-2 — as the Panthers got their only win at first doubles in a three-set marathon in which the third-set final score went all the way to 14-12.

Bobby Deal and Hailey Arnett of Clay claimed a hard-fought 6-2, 3-6 and 14-12 triumph over Wheelersburg’s Nathan Sylvia and Austin Collier.

At first singles and third singles respectively, Wheelersburg’s Logan Davis (over Clay’s Ethan Jones) and Preslee Etterling (over Clay’s Liam Garrison) swept their matches by 6-2 and 6-0 counts —while Alex Thomas of the Pirates pitched a 6-0 and 6-0 shutout of Clay’s Marshall Thornton.

On Tuesday, Wheelersburg was set to host Waverly in a battle of SOC unbeatens.

Staff report

