Rollins hits three homers, Lady Senators get 2nd-straight SOC win

BEAVER — Thanks to a fast start which included a 7-run second inning, the Portsmouth West Lady Senators (5-6, 2-4 SOC II) earned a 12-1 win over host Eastern — their second-straight victory in SOC II play.

In collecting 15 hits as a team, four different Lady Senators had multi-hit days, including junior Abi Boland who went a perfect 4-of-4 at the plate.

Freshman Kate Rollins drove in a game-high five RBI as each of her hits in her 3-of-4 performannce were home runs that cleared the fence in Beaver off Lady Eagles’ pitchers Fells and Lester.

Rollins tallied five RBI on her three homers while Boland, Karli York, Charlie Jo Howard, and Jordan Hammond had an RBI each.

Acie Stone went 2-of-4 at the plate and drove in three RBI.

West sophomore Sydney McDermott went the distance in the six inning win, allowing four hits, one earned run, two walks, and striking out 12 Lady Eagle hitters.

Lester’s solo home run in the first inning was the lone Lady Eagles run and RBI in the game.

BOX SCORE

West: 1 7 0 1 1 2 — 12 15 0

Eastern 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 4

