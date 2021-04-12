SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 12
Baseball
Minford 6, Valley 2 (8 innings)
Wheelersburg 11, Waverly 6
Oak Hill 6, South Webster 0
Ironton 6, Portsmouth 5
Clay 10, Notre Dame 0 (5 innings)
Symmes Valley 9, Green 2
East at Western – ppd. to 4/15
Rock Hill 5, Gallia Academy 2
Fairland 13, Chesapeake 3
Coal Grove 13, South Point 1
Softball
Portsmouth 6, Ironton 4
Wheelersburg 13, Waverly 2 (5 innings)
South Webster 10, Oak Hill 1
Portsmouth West 12, Eastern 1
Minford 10, Valley 1
Notre Dame 17, New Boston 0 (5 innings)
Clay 11, Northwest 8
Symmes Valley 10, Green 6
East at Western – ppd. to 4/15
Rock Hill 10, Gallia Academy 8
Coal Grove 12, South Point 0 (5 innings)
Fairland 7, Chesapeake 4
Additional scores to report? Email to jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com or pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com