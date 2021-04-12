SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 12

Baseball

Minford 6, Valley 2 (8 innings)

Wheelersburg 11, Waverly 6

Oak Hill 6, South Webster 0

Ironton 6, Portsmouth 5

Clay 10, Notre Dame 0 (5 innings)

Symmes Valley 9, Green 2

East at Western – ppd. to 4/15

Rock Hill 5, Gallia Academy 2

Fairland 13, Chesapeake 3

Coal Grove 13, South Point 1

Softball

Portsmouth 6, Ironton 4

Wheelersburg 13, Waverly 2 (5 innings)

South Webster 10, Oak Hill 1

Portsmouth West 12, Eastern 1

Minford 10, Valley 1

Notre Dame 17, New Boston 0 (5 innings)

Clay 11, Northwest 8

Symmes Valley 10, Green 6

East at Western – ppd. to 4/15

Rock Hill 10, Gallia Academy 8

Coal Grove 12, South Point 0 (5 innings)

Fairland 7, Chesapeake 4

