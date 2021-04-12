Lady Bobcats get road win over Western

LATHAM — The Green Lady Bobcats used major production from the top of their lineup in Friday’s road win over Western in SOC I play.

The Lady Bobcats collected 14 hits as a team and plated 11 runs, besting host Western 11-2 and improving their overall mark to 5-4 (3-1 SOC I).

Leadoff hitting senior Ava Jenkins drove in a game-high three RBI on 3-of-5 hitting while also scoring two runs.

Also scoring a pair of runs was Gracie Daniels and Emily Brady.

Daniels had an excellent day, both on the mound and in the lineup.

The junior finished 3-of-3 at the plate and drew one walk, in addition to earning the win from the hill. Daniels allowed just five hits, no earned runs and struck out four in the complete game decision.

Adriah Barber finished 2-of-5 with two RBI, Kasey Kimbler went 2-of-4 with two RBI, and Brady finished 3-of-4 with an RBi.

Western had five hits as a team, two each by Henderson and Ferneau.

BOX SCORE

Green: 0 1 0 3 1 2 4 — 11 14 3

Western: 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 5 0

W: Daniels (G), L: Ware (W)

