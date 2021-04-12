Lady Titans continue unbeaten pace, top East

PORTSMOUTH — Hits equal runs.

For the Notre Dame Lady Titans (7-0, 3-0 SOC I), their hit total of 18 matched their run total in their 18-1 win over East in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play on Friday.

Seniors Claire Dettwiller and Isabel Cassidy both went a perfect 3-of-3 to lead ND’s 18-hit effort.

The pair of seniors and sophomore Libby Kelly each drove in three RBI to account for half of the Lady Titans’ runs.

Ava Hassel, Annie Dettwiler, and Kelly collected two hits while Madison Brown, Kaylor Pickelsimer, Gwen Sparks, Kyndall Ford, Mallory Boland, and Trinity Bowling had a hit each.

Sparks got the start on the mound and pitched three innings, allowing two hits and striking out six.

Kyndall Ford took over in the fourth in relief as she struck out six batters to record her six outs while giving up one hit.

Felicia Smith, Mia Caldwell, and Peyton Johnson had a hit apiece in the decision.

Johnson was the Lady Tartans’ starter on the mound and pitched one and two-third innings before being relieved by senior Grace Smith.

Smith closed the game on the mound for East in the final two and one-third inning, allowing four earned runs and eight hits.

***

BOX SCORE

East: 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 3 0

Notre Dame: 4 10 2 2 X — 18 18 0

W: Sparks (ND), L: Johnson (E)

