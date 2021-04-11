Cleveland hits five homers in win over Detroit

CLEVELAND – Aaron Civale dominated Detroit over seven and two-thirds innings as the Cleveland Indians knocked off the Tigers 11-3 on Saturday at Progressive Field.

The right-hander from Northwestern was backed up by an offensive barrage of five home runs, including a three-run dinger from Jordan Luplow.

The Cleveland outfielder finished the game with a career-high five RBI.

The Indians (4-3) pounded out nine hits and dumped the Tigers to 3-5.

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal was abused by Indians hitters and took his first loss of the season.

Roberto Perez, who walked three times for Cleveland, blasted a shot into the bleachers for the 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning.

Civale did not give up a walk and fanned six batters before Cleveland manager Terry Francona pulled the ace in the eighth inning, after the pitch count was reached.

Ludlow appeared to hit his second homer of the night in the sixth inning, but umpires ruled that the ball hit the top of the wall in left field. The call was upheld after a long video review and Ludlow settled for a double.

Franmil Reyes hit his third homer in two days and Andres Gimenez also blasted a homer for the Indians, who will try to complete a three-game series sweep Sunday.

Civale gave up a solo home run to Robbie Grossman in the sixth inning, and Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer for the Tigers in the ninth inning.

DET: 0-0-0-0-0-0-1-0-2 – 3 5 0

CLE: 0-2-1-3-0-2-1-2-X – 11-9-2

