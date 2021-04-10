Lady Trojans, Redwomen play for cause

PORTSMOUTH — Money raised via donation during Friday’s Ohio Valley Conference contest between the Portsmouth Lady Trojans and Rock Hill Redwomen will be given to the SOMC Compassion Fund, an annual tradtion the PHS softball program renewed once again this season.

The Lady Trojans defeated the visting Redwomen 12-4, continuing their unbeaten start in OVC play and improving their overall mark to 8-3 (3-0 OVC).

In total, Portsmouth tallied 16 hits and 11 RBI as opposed to Rock Hill’s eight hits.

Freshman Olivia Dickerson all hitters with a game-high four RBI on 3-of-4 hitting.

Portsmouth had nine of their 11 RBI come from the 4-5-6 positions in their lineup as Katie Born went 1-of-2 with two walks and three RBI and pitcher Faith Phillips finished 1-of-3 with a walk and two RBI.

Kyndall Kearns and Madison Perry both had a double on 2-of-4 hitting and also drove in an RBI apiece.

***

BOX SCORE

Rock Hill: 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 — 4 8 1

Portsmouth: 2 1 1 5 2 1 — 12 16 1

W: Phillips (P), L: Howard (RH)

The Portsmouth Lady Trojans and Rock Hill Redwomen played for a cause on Friday, raising money via donations for the SOMC Breast Cancer Compassion Fund. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Portsmouth-Rock-Hill-_-Charity.jpg The Portsmouth Lady Trojans and Rock Hill Redwomen played for a cause on Friday, raising money via donations for the SOMC Breast Cancer Compassion Fund. Submitted photo

Portsmouth continues unbeaten OVC start