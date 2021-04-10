Jeeps freshmen Spence and Zimmerman go perfect at plate

SOUTH WEBSTER — In their return to game action following a 10-day COVID pause, the South Webster Lady Jeeps showed they’ve not lost a step.

The Lady Jeeps (4-0, 2-0 SOC II) jumped out to an 8-0 lead over visiting Northwest after three innings and never looked back — winning 12-2 in six and combining for 17 hits.

Eight of those 17 hits came by the way of freshmen Skylar Zimmerman and Ashlee Spence who each finished a perfect 4-of-4 at the plate in the win.

Zimmerman was a home run short of the cycle as she tallied two singles, a double, and a triple in the winning effort.

Spence had four singles in each of her at-bats while driving in a game-high three RBI.

Although Zimmerman missed out on a homer, her teammates picked up the slack in that regard.

Senior Emma Bailey, junior Bri Claxon, and freshman Ava Messer each hit a home run in the Lady Jeeps’ return to play.

Bailey homered in the bottom of the first — a two-run shot that gave SW their first lead.

Messer followed the lead with one out in the third, homering to give South Webster an 8-0 advantage.

After Northwest answered with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, South Webster responded with their third homer of the game — Claxon’s solo shot to make it 9-2 Jeeps in the bottom of the fifth.

Northwest (3-8, 3-2 SOC II) collected four hits on the day, once each by Lydia Emmons, Lexi Throckmorton, Alison Throckmorton, and Jessi Burton.

BOX SCORE

Northwest: 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 4 2

South Webster 2 5 1 0 3 1 — 12 17 2

W: Gwen Messer (SW), Jessi Burton (NW)

